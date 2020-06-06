Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian, Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to address border-areas situation: Indian Army

Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:29 IST
Indian, Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to address border-areas situation: Indian Army
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas, the Indian Army said on Saturday. At this stage, therefore, any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting, according to an Indian Army Spokesperson.

Talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders began today at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control to discuss the ongoing dispute along the LAC in eastern Ladakh between the two countries, said sources. The Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army Commander Lieutenant Gen Harinder Singh is meeting his Chinese equivalent Maj Gen Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to address the ongoing tussle in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries over the heavy military build-up by the People's Liberation Army along the LAC there.

The two sides have held close to a dozen rounds of talks since the first week of May when the Chinese sent over 5,000 troops to the LAC. On Friday, officials of India and China interacted through video-conferencing with the two sides agreeing that they should handle "their differences through peaceful discussion" while respecting each other's sensitivities and concerns and not allowing them to become disputes in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership.

In the last few days, there has not been any major movement of the People's Liberation Army troops at the multiple sites where it has stationed itself along the LAC opposite Indian forces. India and China have been locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) where they have brought in more than 5,000 troops along with the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The Chinese Army's intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment. The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre sets up taskforce to examine age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR

The Central government has set up a task force to examine matters related to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering the maternal mortality rate MMR and improvement of nutritional levels and related issues. The Government of India in...

Waiter held in Pune for double murder in Mira Road restaurant

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtras Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune. The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committe...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. officials block police 'extreme tactics' as protests enter 12th day

Officials across the United States are moving to rein in police following accusations of excessive force being used against demonstrators, with protests over the killing of a black man in custody set to enter their 12th day on Saturday. Geo...

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020