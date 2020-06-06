Left Menu
Keep COVID-19 suspect patients in separate wards: Delhi govt tells hospitals

The Delhi government on Saturday rolled out an order asking hospitals to keep COVID-19 suspect patients in a separate ward.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:41 IST
Keep COVID-19 suspect patients in separate wards: Delhi govt tells hospitals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Saturday rolled out an order asking hospitals to keep COVID-19 suspect patients in a separate ward. "It must be noted that if there are any COVID suspect admissions in the hospital facility, they must be kept in the separate ward, and therefore the number of isolation beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients must not be allocated to any suspect patients," the order from the Delhi Government read.

Not only that, but the Delhi Health Department on Saturday in a separate order also stated that mild and asymptomatic cases do not need hospitalization. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has ordered hospitals to discharge all mild and asymptomatic patients of the novel coronavirus with 24 hours of the admission and report them to district surveillance.

These patients are recommended to be kept under home isolation or coronavirus care centers or hospital centers if their places are not suitable for home isolation. "Any mild or asymptomatic patient has to be discharged by the hospital within 24 hours of admission and the concerned District Surveillance Officer (DSO) must be informed about the same," the order read.

