3 ED officials, 2 contractual staff test positive for COVID-19 in ED headquarters; building sealed

Out of the five persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market three are ED officials and two are contractual staff members, said ED sources. The building was sanitized on Friday and it has been sealed till tomorrow.

Sources told ANI that among these infected five persons no one was in any type of direct or indirect contact with the Enforcement Director. All five infected persons are asymptomatic. According to the sources, ED has organised a coronavirus test for its 15 employees in a private laboratory after a contractual staff was found positive 15 days back and currently discharged from the hospital.

According to the sources, the ED office was already being sanitised twice a week since the government offices started functioning as per the MHA order. Acording to sources the ED is following the strict protocol of sanitisation, social distancing and all the employees are wearing masks as per the prescribed guidelines of MHA and the Ministry of Health. (ANI)