Denied court closure, Mathura Bar Association calls for one-week work boycott

The Mathura Bar Association on Saturday urged its members to not take up any work for a week after their requests to the district judge for temporarily closing the court was declined, an office bearer said. After a former Mathura Bar Association president tested coronavirus positive on Friday, a delegation of office bearers led by current Bar president Avadhesh Singh met District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur requesting her to close the court for a week, Bar association secretary Vishal Singh said.

“The court should be closed for a week to find out the health status of other members of Mathura Bar Association," he said. The district judge, though, declined the request citing her "inability" to do so, Vishal pointed out.

The advocate said the 70-year-old former bar president was found coronavirus positive and sent to an isolation centre on Friday midnight. Additional CMO Dr P K Gupta has confirmed that the former bar president was admitted for treatment in KD Medical College, Mathura as he was found infected with the virus. He was under treatment in a private hospital earlier, Gupta said.

Bar association secretary Vishal asserted that it is important to find out how many advocates the infected person had come in contact with. If the court is closed for a week, the symptoms may appear in the advocates he had met following which they could be sent to a quarantine centre or be home quarantined, Vishal opined.

Since it is in the interest of clients, judges and members of the Bar, the court closure for a week had been requested, he said. The former president is also contesting again for the top post in the forthcoming election of Mathura Bar Association, Vishal pointed out.

Meanwhile, the court premises presented a deserted look on Saturday as the attendance of clients and advocates was minimum. The premises including the chambers of advocates would be thoroughly sanitised, an official said.