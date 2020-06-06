Left Menu
No hospital in Delhi can deny admission to suspected COVID-19 patient: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that no hospital in the national capital can now deny admission to any suspected coronavirus patient.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:13 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that no hospital in the national capital can now deny admission to any suspected coronavirus patient. "No hospital can now deny admission to 'suspect' patients," Kejriwal tweeted with a revised order of the Delhi government, directing all hospitals in the national capital that no patient who is having COVID-19 symptoms and is in moderate and severe category can be denied admission on the pretext that patient is not having a COVID-19 positive report.

The revised order read, "It has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital beds, consumable and infrastructure." "...In exercise of powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, it is hereby ordered that MS/MD/Director of all Hospitals operating in Delhi including hospital run by Delhi government, Government of India and Urban Local Bodies of Delhi, Army and private sector are directed to ensure that no patient who is having COVID-19 symptoms and is in moderate and severe category be denied admission on the pretext that patient is not having COVID-19 positive report," it said.

The order stated that all such patients may be kept in COVID-19 suspect patient area till the test report is received. "Accordingly, if found positive, then he/she shall be kept in the COVID hospital and otherwise transferred to non-COVID hospital for further management," the order further read.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal warned private hospitals, saying those indulging in black-marketing of beds for COVID-19 patients, will not be spared. "I am not saying all private hospitals are bad, many are doing great work. Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients, seeking exorbitant amount as the fee. I am warning them, if they think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their political connections, you will not be spared," the Chief Minister said.

The Delhi government launched a mobile application last week to facilitate people to track the number of available beds and ventilators in various hospitals to treat coronavirus patients. (ANI)

