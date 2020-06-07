382 new COVID-19 cases in UP, total count stands at 10,103

A total of 382 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours taking total number of cases to 10,103 in Uttar Pradesh, said State Health department in a media bulletin on Saturday. With 11 deaths on Saturday, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 268 in the State, the bulletin said.

The bulletin further informed that number of active cases in the State stands at 3,927. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday said that India registered a spike of 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6642 deaths.

In India, the MoHFW informed that 1,14,073 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)