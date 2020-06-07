Kerala Police to accept complaints online amid surging cases of COVID-19
With a spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state police have decided to receive complaints online to avoid public from visiting police stations physically.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-06-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 03:51 IST
With a spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state police have decided to receive complaints online to avoid public from visiting police stations physically. 'It is important for police stations to take complaints online as more COVID-19 cases are being reported in the state," Kerala Director general of police (DGP) Lokanath Behera issued a directive.
"Complaints received online will be resolved as soon as possible. Police also have been advised to reply complainants via digital means," Behera said. Recently, Kerala also saw instances of policemen having to go into quarantine. Last month in Wayanad, 24 policemen including senior police officials had to go to home quarantine after two constables tested COVID-19 positive. While, on May 24 in Thiruvananthapuram, after a remand prisoner tested COVID-19 positive, police personal who arrested him and the jail officials had to go into home quarantine.
In the backdrop of COVID-19, Kerala police also had recently made a series of administrative reforms in policing, major decision being to work with 50 per cent strength in police stations and battalions. Other measures included avoiding police officers going in group during roll-call, change of shifts, parades and classes. Permission was also granted to police officers to inform junior police personal by phone about their duties and shift timings. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Kerala Police
- Wayanad
- Thiruvananthapuram
- COVID
ALSO READ
Congress arranges buses for Kerala students stranded in Bhopal
All backup COVID-19 data shared by state govt deleted, Sprinklr tells Kerala HC
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kerala;62 cases reported,
Kerala should be informed about special trains beforehand: CM
Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after COVID-19: CM