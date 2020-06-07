Left Menu
Delhi cabinet meeting today over report on utilisation of health infrastructure

Delhi cabinet will hold a meeting on Sunday over the report submitted by a five-member doctors' committee constituted by the Delhi Government on the utilisation of the national capital's health infrastructure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 04:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 04:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi cabinet will hold a meeting on Sunday over the report submitted by a five-member doctors' committee constituted by the Delhi Government on the utilisation of the national capital's health infrastructure. The committee has submitted its report to the Delhi government on Saturday.

Sources told ANI that the committee in its report said that national capital's health infrastructure should only be used for residents. "Five-member doctors' committee constituted by Delhi govt in its report stated that the national capital's health infrastructure should only be used for residents and if people from outside are allowed, hospitals will reach 100 per cent capacity within three days," said sources.

The Delhi Government had constituted a 5-member committee of doctors to prepare a report on the situation of hospitals in the national capital, availability of medical facilities, and also on providing medical aid to patients from outside Delhi. Dr Mahesh Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, IP University is the chairman of the committee which was assigned to look into areas where the strengthening of health facilities infrastructure is necessary for better management of COVID-19 in Delhi.

Earlier, Chief Arvind Minister Kejriwal announced the sealing of borders of the national capital for the next one week citing a surge in COVID-19 cases. "If we open the borders, people from across the States will come to Delhi for medical treatment and all the available beds will be occupied," he said.

Kejriwal also sought suggestions from Delhiites regarding opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. With 1,320 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis has reached 27,654.

Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that 349 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated while no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours. There are 16,229 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital and 761 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

