Man arrested from Shimla in medical purchase scam case

Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday night arrested Prithvi Singh, an accused in a case related to an audio clip linked with alleged medical purchase scam. Singh was arrested from Shimla based on a personal search memo, according to Anurag Garg, Additional Director General (ADG), Himachal Pradesh's' Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

A case has already been registered on May 20 by the ACB under Section 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Earlier, the ACB had arrested an accused, suspended Director of Health Services, Ajay Kumar Gupta, in the medical purchase scam. He is out on bail now.

Another person has also been arrested in connection with the case and will be produced before the court today. (ANI)