Senior official at DDMA tests positive for COVID-19

A senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has tested positive for coronavirus.

India on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,971 more COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths in 24 hours.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the country's coronavirus count has now climbed to 2,46,628 including 1,20,406 active cases and 6,929 deaths. In India, 1,19,293 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)