Delhi govt to open borders from Monday, withdraws special corona fee on liquor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that Delhi's borders will be opened for inter-state movement from tomorrow and hospitals here will be available for people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that Delhi's borders will be opened for inter-state movement from tomorrow and hospitals here will be available for people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all. In another big development, Delhi Government has decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10, 2020.

"We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow. Delhi hospitals will be available for people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all. By the end of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds," said Kejriwal in an address through video conferencing. He, however, said that the hospitals run by the Centre will be open for all.

The chief minister also said that all restaurants, malls and places of worship will resume activity the national capital from tomorrow, however, hotels and banquet halls will continue to remain closed in Delhi. (ANI)

