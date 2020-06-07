Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victim's say mandatory in deciding bail of sex-offenders, says HC; calls for sensitising judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:32 IST
Victim's say mandatory in deciding bail of sex-offenders, says HC; calls for sensitising judges

Courts cannot ignore issuing notice to victims in sexual assault cases while deciding bail pleas of offenders, the Delhi High Court has held, noting that survivors were not being informed in a majority of matters. Hearing a case related to the bail granted to the accused in a minor's rape case, the court said that during emergency situations such as the current lockdown, bail pleas are being heard by sessions judges who are not regular POCSO courts, so it is necessary to sensitise them about these mandatory provisions.

The HC set aside the trial court's order granting interim bail to the accused in the minor's rape case without giving a hearing or notice to the girl. "It is deemed appropriate to direct that any non-compliance of the mandatory condition of issuance of notice and service of notice to the complainant/ victim/informant could entail consequential action, in accordance with law," the court said. It also directed respective district judges to conduct sensitisation programmes through videoconferencing within a week and inform all presiding officers about the importance of compliance of this mandatory condition.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the petition challenging the interim bail granted to the accused without giving her notice has highlighted a "perennial and grave problem": hearing not being accorded to victims in bail pleas filed by the accused facing trial for rape and gang-rape of minors under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In pursuance to court's earlier direction, the registrar general of the high court collected data from the trial courts for the period between April 22 to May 23, which is the lockdown period. The data showed that out of 294 cases where bail was sought by the accused in sexual offences cases, notices were issued to the complainant in only 79 matters.

"...in 215 cases constituting almost 70 per cent, no notice was issued. A perusal of the report of the registrar general, in fact, confirms the analysis which has been placed on record by the petitioner in respect of 122 cases, to the effect that complainants/ informants are not being heard prior to hearing in bail applications to accused under the provisions of the POCSO Act," it said, adding that, issuance of notice is the mandate of law. The court added there was also no doubt that most sessions courts are not issuing notices to the complainant before entertaining or hearing bail applications of accused, including those for interim bail.

In fact, even if compromise is the ground for seeking bail, there is a greater need that the same ought to be verified or confirmed from the complainant/victim, it said. The plea was filed by the girl's mother, through advocate Tara Narula, challenging the interim bail granted to the accused on May 5 on the ground that the order was passed in routine manner and was not only bad in law but also suffered from procedural lapse on the part of the sessions court.

The victim's counsel submitted that with effect from April 21, 2018, there was an amendment in the law by which it has been mandated that the presence of the informant or any person authorised shall be obligatory at the time of hearing of the application for bail to the person accused of sexual offences. The period for which the interim bail was granted to the accused expired on June 5, the day the high court passed its verdict.

As the accused has filed a fresh bail application before the sessions court, the high court said it be decided in accordance with law after hearing the complainant and the prosecution and also the grounds raised by the man in the plea. The court said non-issuance of notice to the complainants or victims is not merely a procedural lapse, but is clearly contrary to the unequivocal legislative mandate and settled law.

It said the lockdown period has thrown up several challenges to the judicial system which courts are bracing for on an everyday basis and issuance of notice to the complainant is such a fundamental precondition, that the requirement of law cannot be bypassed, ignored or neglected..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel says its retail stores open in most locations now; lists measures for customer convenience amid 'uncertainity'

Telecom operator Airtel has said its retail stores have now opened across most locations and that measures such as Concierge Service have been rolled out for delivery of SIM card at customers doorsteps or for installation of broadband and D...

Central govt safely ferried 1.25 cr migrants to their destinations after health infra was ramped up to meet their needs: Amit Shah.

Central govt safely ferried 1.25 cr migrants to their destinations after health infra was ramped up to meet their needs Amit Shah....

Labour Ministry's 11 employees test COVID-19 positive in Shram Shakti Bhawan: Source

As many as 11 officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested COVID-19 positive, according to a source. The staff are being tested for COVID-19 after two employees found positive last week, which led to closure of Shram Shakti Bh...

Delhi-based firm comes up with immunity-booster herbal formulation to fight COVID-19

With the Centre accelerating efforts to restart long-stalled business activities to contain the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Delhi-based company has come up with Ayush Kwath, an immunity booster herbal formulation in easy-to-ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020