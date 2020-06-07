Centre to mitigate migrants' woes in mission mode, identifies 116 districts in 6 States
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:15 IST
The Central government has prepared an ambitious plan for 116 districts in six States to help out the migrant labourers who have returned to their States and lost jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown, said sources on Sunday. Of these identified districts, mostly are in Bihar (32), Uttar Pradesh (31), Madhya Pradesh (24), Rajasthan (22), Jharkhand (3) and Odisha (4), said sources, adding that the proposed plan in these districts will be implemented in a mission mode.
As per the plan, social welfare and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes will be implemented at a faster pace. The focus will be on MNREGA, Jan Dhan Yojana, Farmers Welfare Scheme, Food Security Scheme, PM Awas Yojana, Skill Development and other schemes in a bid to achieve the goal of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat.' According to sources, the Central government ministries have also been told that in two weeks, the proposal of the schemes should be sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) keeping these districts in mind. (ANI)
