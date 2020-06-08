Left Menu
Over Rs 29 cr allocated for rehabilitation in disaster-prone villages of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that the work of rehabilitation of families from disaster sensitive villages of the state is being taken seriously by the government as Rs 29,12,53,000 has been allocated for this purpose during 2017-2020.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:13 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that the work of rehabilitation of families from disaster sensitive villages of the state is being taken seriously by the government as Rs 29,12,53,000 has been allocated for this purpose during 2017-2020. "Whereas before 2017, only 11 families from 2 villages were rehabilitated, 688 families from 25 villages have been rehabilitated during the three-year tenure of the present government. 177 families from 12 villages in 2017-18, 151 families from 6 villages in 2018-19 and 360 families from 07 villages have been rehabilitated in 2019-20," a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"By the year 2017, Rs 37 lakh and 50 thousand has been allocated by the state government for rehabilitation from disaster sensitive villages. While Rs 29 crore 12 lakh and 53 thousand was allocated in three years from 2017 to 2020 for the same purpose. As many as 395 disaster-hit villages were identified as disaster-sensitive villages, geological survey of 225 villages has been done," the CMO release further read. The CMO further informed: "Under the Uttarakhand Disaster Recovery Project with the assistance of World Bank, construction work of 84 bridges and 15 road protective works are being done. Apart from this, construction of 5 riverbank protection works, USDMA building and SDRF training facility at Jolly Grant are also to be done under the project."

"The World Bank loan will be provided for this project costing Rs 840 crores. Effective from April 29, 2019, the completion date of the project is March 31, 2022. The funding pattern of the project with the World Bank is 80:20. So far, 22 per cent physical progress has been made of the project," it added. (ANI)

