Arvind Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat; to be tested for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday quarantined himself at his residence and will be tested for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:05 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday quarantined himself at his residence and will be tested for COVID-19. The chief minister had been displaying symptoms of fever and a sore throat.

Kejriwal, 51, has isolated himself at his residence and all his meetings since Sunday afternoon had been cancelled. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that Kejriwal will be tested for coronavirus on June 9.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has complained of fever and throat pain since yesterday June 7 afternoon. On doctors' advice, he has isolated himself at home. He will be tested for coronavirus on June 9. I pray to God for his early recovery," he told ANI. Singh said that since the chief minister is a diabetic so doctors have advised him to self isolate.

He added that administrative work of the Delhi government will not suffer. Kerjriwal had on Sunday addressed a video conference briefing announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for people from the national capital during the coronavirus crisis.

Delhi has recorded a total of 28,936 coronavirus cases while 812 people have died so far. (ANI)

