Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC issues notice to J-K govt over detention of former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir government on a plea filed by the wife of former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz seeking the release of her husband who has been under house arrest since August 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:00 IST
SC issues notice to J-K govt over detention of former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz
Supreme Court of India.. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir government on a plea filed by the wife of former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz seeking the release of her husband who has been under house arrest since August 2019. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra sought response from Jammu and Kashmir government and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of July.

Challenging the detention order passed by the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Mumtazunnisa Soz had filed habeas corpus petition in the apex court for the production of her husband before the court. The petition, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, said that Soz was informed of his house arrest by the security guards of his house situated at Shehjar, Srinagar on the morning of August 5, 2019, when the Union of India passed a Presidential Order revoking the special status of the (erstwhile) State of Jammu and Kashmir granted under the Constitution of India.

Seeking quashing of the detention order, the plea said that ten months have passed since his detention started, and he is yet to be informed of his grounds of detention. "All efforts by him to obtain a copy of the detention order(s) have been of no avail due to the illegal, arbitrary exercise of powers by Jammu and Kashmir government. His detention is wholly contrary and perverse to the constitutional safeguards laid down under Article 21 and 22 of the Constitution of India, as well as the law on preventive detention. The detention is also in stark contravention of the statutory scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, under which the detention has purportedly been made," the plea said.

It said that Prof Saifuddin Soz is an octogenarian, a former MP, and a law-abiding peaceful Indian citizen."He has not committed any breach of peace, neither has he disturbed the public tranquillity nor is he likely to do any wrongful act that will occasion a breach of the peace or cause any disturbance of public tranquillity," the plea said. "However, Prof Soz has been detained and put under house arrest since August 2019 and the reasons for detention and arrest have never been informed till date, thereby making his detention not only illegal, malafide and unconstitutional but also extremely appalling," it added.

The petition claimed that the authority making the orders of detention did not communicate to Soz the grounds on which the orders have been made and no copy of the detention order was provided despite repeated attempts. It said that Soz was denied the right to make a representation against the orders of detention in flagrant abuse of constitutional guidelines as well as the statutory scheme.

Several leaders in the region were put under detention when the Centre decided to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

German govt: Will comment on U.S. troop withdrawal plans once we get confirmation

The German government is waiting for official comment from Washington on U.S. plans to withdraw some troops from Germany and Berlin will only comment once it has that, a spokesman said on Monday. There has not been official, public confirma...

Trump likely to address nation this week on race, national unity

In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd, President Donald Trump is likely to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity. White House official...

Ukrainian man rescued after 6 days trapped in well in Bali

A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesias tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday. Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumb...

Lean business on first day as malls reopen in Delhi

Business remained lean as malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-opened on Monday after more than two months, with only a few people stepping out to shop and eat. Though most of the shops, offices and restaurants reopened at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020