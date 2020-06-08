Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing: Health Ministry to 45 civic bodies

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Monday asked officials of 45 municipalities and municipal corporations across 38 districts in 10 states to focus on house-to-house surveys and prompt testing to contain the infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:13 IST
Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing: Health Ministry to 45 civic bodies
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Monday asked officials of 45 municipalities and municipal corporations across 38 districts in 10 states to focus on house-to-house surveys and prompt testing to contain the infection. The 38 districts are from Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan along with senior officers of the Health Ministry held a high-level review meeting, via video conference, with the district collectors, municipal commissioners, superintendent of district hospitals and principals of medical colleges from 45 municipal corporations. During the meeting, Sudan directed all states to make a "district-wise prospective plan" for the coming months.

The Health Secretary also directed the states to involve the elected representatives in the rural areas for cooperating with the district health authorities for confidence building and timely accessing of available health services. She further discussed main issues such as widespread coronavirus infection in densely populated urban areas; the importance of house-to-house surveys; prompt testing followed by isolation and clinical management of cases and containment strategies.

"Areas that need constant attention included active house-to-house survey for timely detection; augmentation of the survey teams; efficient ambulance management; efficient triaging of patients at the hospitals and bed management; clinical management of the hospitalised cases through rotational 24x7 teams to ensure reduction in the fatality rates they were also advised to ensure that the testing results were returned by the labs in time for ensuring early identification and timely treatment," Sudan said. She directed the states to take in the containment zones for case management and buffer zones surveillance activities and promotion of COVID appropriate behaviour and reminded to activate the fever clinics for detection of SARI/ILI cases in the buffer zones.

In terms of infrastructure and human resource management for containment of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said proper planning for health infrastructure should be taken up, adequate number of surveillance teams should be provided and a system should be put in place for bed availability management. It added that Centres of Excellence can provide hand-holding for medical professionals and senior officers should be deployed for hospitals to offer help to citizens to find health services as per their need.

On field governance, municipal authorities were advised to take leadership and put the entire municipal infrastructure for containment measures using the ''whole of government approach''. According to the Union Health Ministry, so far, a total of 1,24,430 people has been cured. 5,137 patients were cured in the last 24 hours. "This takes the total recovery rate to 48.49 per cent. The total number of active cases is now 1,24,981," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK's quarantine will be quashed or dropped - Ryanair's O'Leary

The United Kingdoms coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael OLeary told Reuters. The ...

Imran Khan says coronavirus cases yet to peak in Pak, warns of 'very difficult time' ahead

Pakistans coronavirus cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Addressing the nation, he warned the country of a very difficult time ahead if people continued to ignore the standard opera...

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June

Ryanair believes Britains courts will either strike down a 14-day quarantine for international travellers this week or the government will drop the measure before the end of June, boss Michael OLeary told Reuters on Monday.OLeary said legal...

Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police

In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. Lau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020