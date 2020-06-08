Left Menu
SDMA meet on community spread of COVID-19 will convene as per schedule, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday clarified that the meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) will take place on June 9 as per schedule, and he will be participating in place of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who will remain absent owing to ill-health.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:48 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaking in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday clarified that the meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) will take place on June 9 as per schedule, and he will be participating in place of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who will remain absent owing to ill-health. The crucial issue of community spread of COVID-19 occurring in Delhi was to be discussed in the meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

"A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) will be held tomorrow on COVID-19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is a community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I'll participate in the meeting," Sisodia said. The SDMA meeting is chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, while the Delhi CM is the deputy in the meeting.

The ill-health of Kejriwal, who has quarantined himself at his residence and will be tested for COVID-19, had led to the suspense on the meeting taking place. The meeting comes at a time when the national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past one week.

Meanwhile, the chief minister had been displaying symptoms of fever and a sore throat. Kejriwal, 51, has isolated himself at his residence and all his meetings since Sunday afternoon had been cancelled.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that Kejriwal will be tested for coronavirus on June 9. (ANI)

