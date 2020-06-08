Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain gave money for purchasing ammunition for “big riot”, police tells court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:02 IST
Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain gave money for purchasing ammunition for “big riot”, police tells court

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with the recent communal violence in north-east Delhi, allegedly gave money to a local in January for purchasing fresh ammunition to prepare for a “big riot”, the Delhi police told a court on Monday in its charge sheet. The charge sheet was filed in a case related to attempt to murder of a local during the February violence by the Crime Branch of Delhi police before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri against eight persons including Hussain, his brother Shah Alam, Gulfam and Tanveer.

According to the charge sheet, Gulfam’s licensed weapon, a .32 bore pistol, was recovered along with one extra magazine and seven live rounds, the charge sheet said. It further said that during investigation Gulfam had disclosed that he actively participated in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act “In the month of January, Tahir Hussain had asked him to be prepared for a ‘big riot’. Tahir had also given him Rs.15,000 to purchase fresh ammunition. Accordingly, on January 31 he had purchased 100 rounds. He already had about 100 rounds stored with him from before,” police claimed.

Police further said that Gulfam had allegedly fired most of these 200 rounds during the riots and only seven live rounds were recovered from him. “The preparation for ‘big riot’, purchase of bullets and indiscriminate firing from Tahir Hussain’s house show the extent of conspiracy behind, the riots,” police said.

All the accused are in jail and they have been charged for the offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code. The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The charge sheet said that further investigation was going on to identify other accused in the case. The case was registered on the complaint of Ajay Goswami who had received a bullet injury on February 25 during the riots and he had named Gulfam and Tanveer as the main accused in the case. Goswami had alleged in the complaint that both the accused were firing indiscriminately from the terrace of Hussain’s house.  Hussain has been charge sheeted in two other cases including the alleged murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the riots.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair's O'Leary says UK quarantine will be quashed or dropped

Ryanair boss Michael OLeary said he believed Britains coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday. The 14-day q...

9 new active cases of virus in Puducherry push count to 75

Eds Corrects total discharges in last para Puducherry, June 8 PTI Nine new active cases of COVID- 19 were reported in Union Territory on Monday, raising the tally to 75. Director of Health and Family Services S Mohan Kumar, in a press r...

Protests spotlight racial scars around the world

Just like coronavirus, racism pays no attention to borders. Across the world, people representing a broad spectrum of society have marched as one to protest racial injustice and police brutality at home and abroad.Despite the risks posed by...

Lebanon agrees on government's financial loss figures as `starting point', presidency says

Lebanon agreed on Monday that the governments figures on losses in the financial system will form a good starting point for talks with the International Monetary Fund, the presidency said. Discrepancies between the government and the centra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020