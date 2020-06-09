Trump says U.S. police will not be disbanded

Trump says U.S. police will not be disbandedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 01:02 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday there will not be any disbanding of police following calls for law enforcement to be defunded in the aftermath of the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.
Trump, speaking in a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials at the White House, said 99 percent of police are great people although there are some bad apples.
- READ MORE ON:
- Minneapolis
- White House