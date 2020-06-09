Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toronto's first black police chief announces surprise retirement

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 05:33 IST
Toronto's first black police chief announces surprise retirement

The first black police chief of Toronto, Canada's largest city, abruptly announced his retirement on Monday, saying he would step down nearly a year early on July 31, just days after kneeling with protesters calling for police reform. Mark Saunders said he plans to spend more time with his family and also hoped to work on community initiatives "near and dear" to him.

Toronto's city council voted in August 2019 to extend Saunders' contract to April 2021. Last week, Saunders knelt with protesters demonstrating against police brutality and decrying the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

He told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation last week that Floyd's death left him with a "horrible feeling" in his stomach. "It still bothers me," he said. "That is not what law enforcement is trained to do."

Saunders has been with the Toronto Police Service for 37 years, holding the role of police chief since 2015. "Working in homicide ... I see a lot of young black boys getting killed by young black boys," Saunders told reporters on Monday. "Law enforcement deals with those symptoms and I want to help the cure of the disease."

Saunders, who suffered from kidney disease and underwent a transplant in 2017, said health was not a factor in his decision to retire. "We will continue to see the benefits of his work on modernization and culture change for years to come," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

On Monday, two Toronto city councillors put forward a motion to cut the city's police budget by 10%, one of the councillors said in a tweet. Calls to defund the police are growing across the United States and Canada, with Minneapolis' city council voting to dismantle its police force entirely.

Saunders said that if funding was decreased, "then there needs to be other agencies that satisfy the needs of the community. In the absence of that, things would not work."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: World Bank confirms deepest recession since World War Two

The COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the global economy by 5.2 per cent this year, representing the deepest recession since World War Two, and triggering a dramatic rise in extreme poverty, the World Bank said Monday in its latest Global Econo...

California says movie theaters can reopen as early as Friday if counties approve

Movie theaters can reopen in California as early as Friday if county officials grant approval, the states health department said in guidelines issued on Monday.Theaters closed their doors around the world in mid-March to help curb the sprea...

North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea -KCNA

North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reported. For several days, North Korea has lashed out at South Korea, threatening to ...

University of Washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Aug.

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.On Friday, the widely cited Ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020