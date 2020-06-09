Harsh Vardhan to chair GoM meeting on Covid
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday will chair a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus here in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:03 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday will chair a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus here in the national capital. The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing.
The minister is expected to discuss the prevailing outbreak of coronavirus across the country and the measures being taken to curb its spread. According to the Health Ministry, with 9,987 new cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 266,598. In a single day, 331 people have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsh Vardhan
- Health Ministry
- India