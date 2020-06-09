Left Menu
Centre says there is no community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that Central Government officers have asserted that there is no community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi as of now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:39 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaking to reporters on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that Central Government officers have asserted that there is no community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi as of now. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain participated in the State Disaster Management Authority meeting held on COVID-19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread.

"Officers of Central Government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the meeting on COVID-19. "During SDMA's meeting discussions were held over the status of increasing COVID-19 cases in Delhi. These cases are increasing with a doubling rate in Delhi of 12-13 days. According to the data presented today, till June 30, 15,000 beds will be required in Delhi. 33,000 beds will be required till July 15 and 80,000 beds will be required here till July 31 for COVID-19 patients," he added.

Sisodia further stated that till June 15, there will be 45,000 COVID-19 cases in Delhi and around 6,600 beds will be required while cases will soar to 1 lakh till June 30. "There will be around 2.25 lakh cases till July 15 and the COVID-19 cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31," said Sisodia.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier today said that AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in the national capital but it is up to the Centre to make a declaration about it. (ANI)

