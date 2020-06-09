Delhi riots: Police arrests man in Chand Bagh violence case
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a man in connection with the violence that took place in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi riots in February this year, police said on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:40 IST
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a man in connection with the violence that took place in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi riots in February this year, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the man has been identified as Khalid Saifi.
Saifi is also named as an accused in another chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in connection with the Delhi violence case, police said. He is also said to have attended the 8 January meeting at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest was being held for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
In February, violence had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives due to the violence while hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Chand Bagh
- Delhi Police
- Shaheen Bagh
- Citizenship Amendment Act
ALSO READ
Flight services resume from Chennai; 116 passengers leave for Delhi
Flight from Delhi lands at Patna airport
Around 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported since fourth-phase of lockdown began: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
First flight lands at Jammu airport from Delhi as domestic air travel resumes
13,418 COVID-19 cases reported so far, out of these 6,540 have recovered: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.