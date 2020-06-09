Left Menu
Delhi riots: Police arrests man in Chand Bagh violence case

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a man in connection with the violence that took place in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi riots in February this year, police said on Tuesday.

Updated: 09-06-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:40 IST
According to the police, the man has been identified as Khalid Saifi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a man in connection with the violence that took place in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi riots in February this year, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the man has been identified as Khalid Saifi.

Saifi is also named as an accused in another chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in connection with the Delhi violence case, police said. He is also said to have attended the 8 January meeting at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest was being held for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In February, violence had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives due to the violence while hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

