Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Senate speaker to visit Taiwan in trip that could irk China

The Czech Republic adheres to the one China policy, like most countries, but unofficial ties with Taiwan exist, mainly in business and science.Any visit would infuriate Beijing, which views Taiwan as merely a Chinese province with no right to state-to-state relations and routinely denounces any formal interactions between foreign governments and the island.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:43 IST
Czech Senate speaker to visit Taiwan in trip that could irk China

The speaker of the Czech upper house of parliament is to travel to Taiwan with a trade mission at the end of August, potentially further souring his country's relations with China which regards the island as a part of its territory. The Czech Republic adheres to the one China policy, like most countries, but unofficial ties with Taiwan exist, mainly in business and science.

Any visit would infuriate Beijing, which views Taiwan as merely a Chinese province with no right to state-to-state relations and routinely denounces any formal interactions between foreign governments and the island. For Taiwan, it would be a valuable show of international support at a time when China has ramped up pressure on Taiwan to get it to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Milos Vystrcil's decision follows a plan to visit Taipei by his predecessor as Senate speaker, Jaroslav Kubera. Kubera died in January before he could make the trip but was under pressure from China and the Czech presidency to drop the idea. A document sent by China's Embassy in Prague to the Czech president's office in January suggested that Czech companies operating in mainland China, such as Volkswagen subsidiary Skoda Auto or lender Home Credit, would suffer if Kubera visited the self-ruled island.

Vystrcil, member of the centre-right opposition, said on Tuesday he was motivated by business development and the country's tradition of human rights policies. "We will either stick to our principles or count pennies. I am leaning toward keeping our values and principles," he told a news conference.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou expressed her "sincere welcome" to Vystrcil. The Chinese Embassy in Prague did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Vystrcil's trip would also irk Czech President Milos Zeman, who has for years tried to build up warm relations with China.

But fizzled investments, Czech cybersecurity warnings over using Huawei and a Prague mayor who defied China signing a sister-city agreement with Taipei instead of Beijing have dented the relationship.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

33 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

33 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,868, said state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.These cases were reported from Tinsukia 17, Jorhat 04, Barpeta 03, ...

Sterling falls below $1.27 as U.S. dollar pushes higher

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, erasing Mondays gains, in a move driven by shifts in global risk appetite, as well as domestic concerns over Brexit and the British economy re-opening.The pound has risen 2.6 against th...

German far-right party wins court case against minister

Germanys top security official violated the rights of a far-right party by posting remarks criticising it on his ministrys website, the countrys highest court ruled Tuesday. The Alternative for Germany party, known as AfD, whose anti-migrat...

DCP in Delhi police resumes duty after recovering from COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner of Police North in Delhi Police Monika Bhardwaj, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month, joined office on Tuesday after recovering from the infectionShe was welcomed back to work with garlands by her subordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020