Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain says Brexit political declaration is not a treaty

"The German Constitutional Court decision does again emphasise the point that we are a sovereign equal and the EU needs to accept that and its decision will obviously have implications for the EU to consider," she said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:47 IST
Britain says Brexit political declaration is not a treaty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Tuesday that the political declaration it agreed with the European Union is not a treaty and so there are differences of interpretation over it and the bloc cannot set itself up as the ultimate adjudicator of those differences.

The United Kingdom and the European Union agreed on the 31-page Political Declaration, which sets out the direction of future negotiations, in October 2019. It is not legally binding. "The political declaration is not a treaty, there will be differences on both sides to interpretation and the point that we have emphasized in the last few days is that the EU cannot be the referee in that," Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt told parliament.

Asked about a German constitutional court ruling, Mordaunt said it emphasized that the United Kingdom was a sovereign nation and as soon as the EU accepted that then progress could be made in talks on a Brexit free trade deal. "The German Constitutional Court decision does again emphasize the point that we are a sovereign equal and the EU needs to accept that and its decision will obviously have implications for the EU to consider," she said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases surge in Libya after repatriations

The number of coronavirus cases has surged in Libya this month, with health authorities blaming the biggest outbreak in a southern city on the repatriation of nationals stranded abroad. The National Centre for Disease Control last week anno...

Have email from Richard Dawkins: Shabana Azmi on claim Javed Akhtar didn't win award

Actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday dismissed a claim by an anonymous Twitter user that her writer-husband Javed Akhtar was only nominated but didnt win the Richard Dawkins Award 2020, calling it patently untrue. Akhtar, on Sunday, said he was de...

Equitas Small Fin Bank hikes interest on saving account deposits

In order to attract deposits, small finance lender Equitas Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has increased the rate of interest on savings account having deposits between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 crore to 7 per cent per annum from 5.5 per cent...

COVID-19 had material impact on healthcare services business operations: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on the companys healthcare services business operations, though its standalone pharmacy business continued to show growth momentum....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020