Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fleecing by hospitals: HC seeks info from TN govt on plaints

Refusing to grant such time, the bench said every case of COVID-19 is emergency matter and directed the state to file the counter by June 16.The bench did not accept Narayan's submissions that all the information are already in the public domain and said it has been seeing news reports of lack of adequate beds in hospitals to treat the virus-infected..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:42 IST
Fleecing by hospitals: HC seeks info from TN govt on plaints

Chennai, June 9 (PTI): The Madras High Court, which took note of huge sums charged by hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish details of complaints received by it while impleading the Centre as respondent. A division bench of Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice R Suresh Kumar issued the directive based on a public interest litigation (PIL) from Jimraj Milton, an advocate.

The bench said the cases of overcharging in private hospitals has come to thenotice of the court through media reports. Based on them, the judges said judicial cognizance can be taken by this court and also several allied issues on management and treatment of coronavirus.

The bench impleaded the central government as respondent and ordered both the Centre and the state to file the counter regarding the treatment and management of the disease in private and government hospitals. "The state and the Centre shall also give details on the aspects of the cost to be borne for such treatment in private hospitals, providing of caps on charges, if any..," the bench said.

Milton challenged the government order permitting private hospitals to collect fee for the virus treatment. "Both the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act say it is the duty of the state to provide proper treatment during the pandemic," he said.

The patients must be given free treatment in the nearest available hospital and the state must reimburse the hospital bills, the petitioner contended. The Acts even empower the state to take control of the management of the private hospitals during a pandemic, he said.

Responding to the submissions, government pleader V Jayaprakash Narayan said he would file a detailed counter to the plea and sought two weeks time. Refusing to grant such time, the bench said every case of COVID-19 is emergency matter and directed the state to file the counter by June 16.

The bench did not accept Narayan's submissions that all the information are already in the public domain and said it has been seeing news reports of lack of adequate beds in hospitals to treat the virus-infected..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Engineering College to start online classes for next academic session

As schools opt for the online classes, the Punjab Engineering College PEC is all set to start online classes for its next academic session. PEC will be the first institute in the region to conduct online classes if they start the classes fo...

Soccer-Coventry return to Championship as lower leagues cancel season

Coventry City have been promoted to the second-tier Championship after Englands Football League clubs voted to curtail their seasons, halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coventry have been confirmed as champions of League One third ti...

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss escape scheme fight extradition

A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there. Michael and Peter Taylor are want...

Barclays labels Staveley lawsuit 'distorted and exaggerated'

Barclays has dismissed as distorted and exaggerated legal arguments by financier Amanda Staveley, who is claiming up to 1.5 billion pounds in damages for alleged deceit over a financial crisis-era fundraising in a high-profile London trial....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020