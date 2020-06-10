Left Menu
Not the time for disagreements, LG's decision on Delhi hospitals to be implemented: Arvind Kejriwal

Two days after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government's decision to reserve hospital beds for the residents of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his directives will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Updated: 10-06-2020 12:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two days after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government's decision to reserve hospital beds for the residents of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his directives will be implemented in letter and spirit. "On Monday, a decision of the Delhi Cabinet was overturned. Lieutenant Governor ordered that hospitals in Delhi will treat all people. The Central government has decided and LG issued the order. His directives will be implemented in letter and spirit," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

He said that this is not the time for disagreements or arguments among the decision-makers. Baijal, in an interview with ANI yesterday, had said that he was forced to strike down the order of the Arvind Kejriwal government reserving hospitals in the national capital for city residents, as it violated constitutional right to equality and right to life.

"There was a State Disaster Management Authority meeting yesterday. The figures put forward in the meeting, show that coronavirus is going to spread a lot faster in the national capital in the coming days," Kejriwal said. "On June 15, it is expected that there will be 44,000 coronavirus cases in the national capital. This figure will be around one lakh by June 30 and 5.32 lakh by July 31. By June 15, we would need 6,681 beds. We will need 15,000 beds by June 30 and 80,000 beds by July 31," he added.

Kejriwal said that promoting social distancing and usage of masks has to be a people's movement for the safety of the people in the city. He also said that his COVID-19 test result has come negative and thanked everyone for their good wishes and blessings. The 51-year-old Delhi Chief Minister had on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter. (ANI)

