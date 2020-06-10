Left Menu
One arrested for posting offensive content online against 2 IPS officers

Delhi Police has arrested a failed UPSC aspirant for allegedly tweeting offensive comment against 2 IPS women officers.

Updated: 10-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:06 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police had registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman was later released on bail. (ANI)

