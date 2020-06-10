Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Floyd's brother to address U.S. House panel on police reforms

One of the brothers of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, is due to speak to a Democratic-led congressional panel on Wednesday as lawmakers take on the twin issues of police violence and racial injustice.Philonise Floyd, 42, of Missouri City, Texas, near Houston, will testify before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, along with family attorney Ben Crump and 10 others at the first congressional hearing to examine the social and political undercurrents that have fueled weeks of protests nationwide and overseas.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:30 IST
George Floyd's brother to address U.S. House panel on police reforms
Representative Image Image Credit: CNN

One of the brothers of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, is due to speak to a Democratic-led congressional panel on Wednesday as lawmakers take on the twin issues of police violence and racial injustice.

Philonise Floyd, 42, of Missouri City, Texas, near Houston, will testify before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, along with family attorney Ben Crump and 10 others at the first congressional hearing to examine the social and political undercurrents that have fueled weeks of protests nationwide and overseas. George Floyd's death on May 25 after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes was the latest in a string of killings of African-American men and women by police that has sparked anger on America's streets and fresh calls for reforms https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-protests/minneapolis-city-council-pledges-to-disband-police-trump-lashes-out-at-nfl-idUSKBN23F0L1.

"For every incident of excessive force that makes headlines, the ugly truth is that there are countless others that we never hear about," House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said this week. "This is a systemic problem that requires a comprehensive solution." The Judiciary panel is preparing to shepherd a sweeping package of legislation, aimed at combating police violence and racial injustice, to the House floor by July 4, and is expected to hold further hearings next week to prepare the bill for a full House vote.

Other witnesses include NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill and Pastor Darrell Scott, a member of Republican President Donald Trump's National Diversity Coalition. The hearing will also provide a platform for House Republicans, who have responded to protests by underscoring their support for police and accusing Democrats of wanting to cut off police funding, which top Democrats oppose.

"Where you demonize the police, they stop engaging with the community. If we stand with the police, it will be better for all Americans," Representative Matt Gaetz, a House Judiciary Republican, tweeted on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FinMin releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states

The government on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grantThe government on June 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the third equated-monthly instalm...

Chhattisgarh: Four die after inhaling toxic gas in well

Four people died after inhaling a poisonous gas in an under-construction well in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the morning at a farm in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station...

Soccer-Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League this month will be held behind-closed-doors at Evertons Goodison Park stadium, despite concerns the venue may attract supporters. Media reports had suggested that the ...

Philippine officials visit disputed South China Sea island

The Philippines defense minister and military officials have made a trip to a disputed South China Sea island just a few miles from a base built by China, a visit that could draw criticism from Beijing. Delfin Lorenzana was on Thitu island ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020