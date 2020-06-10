Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boy stabbed to death in Delhi, his brother injured; three apprehended

A boy was stabbed to death and his brother was injured in a quarrel in Azadpur area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Three persons, including two minors, have been apprehended in the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:46 IST
Boy stabbed to death in Delhi, his brother injured; three apprehended
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A boy was stabbed to death and his brother was injured in a quarrel in Azadpur area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Three persons, including two minors, have been apprehended in the matter. According to the police, the incident took place late on Tuesday night.

The two brothers, identified as Pramod and Deepak, were rushed to Vinayak Hospital in Model Town, where Pramod was declared brought dead. Hiis brother Deepak was referred to the Sushurta Trauma Centre in the Civil Lines area. Police said that information about the incident was received through the police control room at around 10:20 pm on Tuesday, following which a team was sent to the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Adarsh Nagar police station. "One person identified as Sanjay and two children in conflict with the law (CCLs) have been arrested and apprehended in the matter. Weapon of offense -- a button actuated knife -- has been recovered," police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FinMin releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states

The government on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grantThe government on June 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the third equated-monthly instalm...

Chhattisgarh: Four die after inhaling toxic gas in well

Four people died after inhaling a poisonous gas in an under-construction well in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the morning at a farm in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station...

Soccer-Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League this month will be held behind-closed-doors at Evertons Goodison Park stadium, despite concerns the venue may attract supporters. Media reports had suggested that the ...

Philippine officials visit disputed South China Sea island

The Philippines defense minister and military officials have made a trip to a disputed South China Sea island just a few miles from a base built by China, a visit that could draw criticism from Beijing. Delfin Lorenzana was on Thitu island ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020