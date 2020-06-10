Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks response of Centre, Bihar, Rajasthan on plea for rehabilitation of child workers

It said the central government be also asked to issue a direction to all states to share their data of migrant labour with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights of the native state.The Centre should issue a direction to the State Commission to analyze and identify the suspected child labour cases from the data set and forward the necessary information to the respective Child Welfare Committee of the concerned District for rehabilitation and protection, it said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:07 IST
SC seeks response of Centre, Bihar, Rajasthan on plea for rehabilitation of child workers

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Centre, Bihar and Rajasthan to respond to an NGO's plea seeking directions to ensure that child workers, who have stepped out in open while returning to their native places due to the lockdown, are rehabilitated now and not re-trafficked into factories. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a fresh PIL filed by NGO ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’, run by Nobel laureate Kailash Satayathi, which said these children, mostly from Bihar, were employed in bangles’ factories in Rajasthan.

They have now stepped out of the factories to catch home-bound ‘Shramik’ special trains and this provided an opportunity to the authorities to ensure their rehabilitation, the NGO said. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishekesh Roy, took note of the submissions of senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, and issued notices to Union Ministries of Home Affairs, Labour and Empowerment and the Railways besides the two states.

The bench, conducting the hearings via video conferencing, then ordered tagging of the PIL with the another one on which it had issued the notices to the Centre and the NDMA. The other plea has sought framing of a policy to prevent child trafficking which has allegedly seen a sudden rise during the COVID-19 lockdown. The plea said the objective of the petition was to ensure rehabilitation of such children, who were forced to remain unidentified and work in factories, under the law as they have now come out in open for going to native places due to the loss of work.

“It is of utmost significance to ensure that children who have gone back to their home states are not re-trafficked and thrown back into child labour. In order to do so, it would be apposite that the data set of the migrant labourers who have registered themselves with the Rajasthan Govt. and are given permission to repatriate to their state Bihar, is shared with the State of Bihar...in particular the Bihar State Commission of Child Rights,” the plea said. The Bihar State Commission of Child Rights should analyse the data of children below 18 years and identify as to who may have been trafficked or are not with their natural families.

“This information be shared by the Bihar State Commission of Child Rights with the Child Welfare Committee of Katihar District, Bihar or such other Child Welfare Committee in whose jurisdiction the home of the child is located for further follow up and action as per law,” the plea said. The plea said that the Rajasthan government be asked to share the data of migrant labour wanting to return to Bihar with the Bihar government which, in turn, would analyze the same and take “appropriate action and rehabilitation in accordance with law, along with a copy to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Bihar Police for necessary action”.

The plea also sought a direction to the MHA, Railways and Labour ministries “to preserve the data of Migrant Labour received by them from the respective States on the National Migrant Information System (NMIS) portal”. It said the central government be also asked to issue a direction to all states to share their data of migrant labour with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights of the native state.

The Centre should issue a direction to the State Commission to analyze and identify the suspected child labour cases from the data set and forward the necessary information to the respective Child Welfare Committee of the concerned District for rehabilitation and protection, it said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Signing date of Jewar Airport's key pact deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Uttar Pradesh government has deferred the date of signing of the concession agreement for the Rs 29,560-crore Jewar Airport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order. The decision was taken by the state cabinet du...

ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr worth polished diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Choksi firms from HK

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said. Out of the 108 consignments that l...

Maxxis India partially resumes operations at its Sanand-based plant

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations at its Sanand-based manufacturing plant with limited number of employee. The manufacturing unit will operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines, Maxxis India said i...

Governor Ingves says developments closer to Swedish c.bank's more optimistic scenario for economy

Developments in Sweden have been closer to the more optimistic of two possible scenarios laid out by the central bank in April of the effects of the new coronavirus on the economy, governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.It appears the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020