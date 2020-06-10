Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terror case: J&K DSP Davinder Singh withdraws bail plea

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested in a case relating to a plan to execute terror attacks in national capital and other parts of the country, Wednesday withdrew his bail application from a Delhi Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:25 IST
Terror case: J&K DSP Davinder Singh withdraws bail plea

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested in a case relating to a plan to execute terror attacks in national capital and other parts of the country, Wednesday withdrew his bail application from a Delhi Court. He was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana allowed the withdrawal of bail appliccation after Singh's advocate, M S Khan, said he has to make certain changes in the application and file some additional documents. Singh and two other accused - Irfan Shafi Mir and Sayed Naveed Mushtaq - had moved their applications on Tuesday, claiming they were not required for further custodial interrogation.

All the three accused withdrew their applications. “I will be filing fresh application on their behalf soon,” Khan said.

The three accused -- Singh, Mir and Mushtaq were arrested on March 14, 19 and 27 respectively and are currently lodged in Tihar jail. Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. The Special Cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. According to Police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Earlier, the police had told the court that Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country as well as targeted killings of protected persons. The police said Mushtaq, the commander of Shopian district of Hizbul Mujahiddeen, used to chat with the other co-accused and militants through various internet platforms, including dark net chat.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR said the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

A sheriffs deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area o...

Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic. Through the online stores, customers can now e...

European tourist hotspots hope to lure Britons despite quarantine

With Britons still unsure if they can travel to holiday in Europe this summer, its restaurants, hotels and bars are increasingly anxious about losing their business.As major European countries began lifting the shutters on businesses closed...

BJP says it's no longer India of 1962, asks Rahul to not raise questions on Twitter over border standoff

It is no longer the India of 1962 and the country is led by a courageous leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not by the Congress, the BJP asserted on Wednesday, hitting back at the opposition party for its attack on the government ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020