Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

"This is further examining those significant matters that touch on such things as critical-incident protocol, our use of force, the significant role that supervisors play in this department and also the discipline process."The May 25 death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, sparked two weeks of nationwide protests putting a spotlight on minorities killed by police.

Reuters | Minneapolis | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:28 IST
Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract talks with the officer union as it seeks to end relationships that have "eroded trust" in the community and overhaul the force following George Floyd's death, its chief said on Wednesday. Chief Medaria Arradondo, at a media briefing, also said he would implement a new early-warning system to identify police officer misconduct, allowing supervisors to intervene more quickly to get problematic officers off the street.

The decision to cut off negotiations with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis comes a few days after a majority of the city council pledged to dismantle the police force, raising pressure on the chief to take action. "What our city needs now more than ever is a pathway and a plan that provides hope, reassurance, and actual measures of reform," Arradondo said. "This work must be transformational but I must do it right."

He said he would bring in advisers to conduct a review of how the contract could be restructured for "greater community transparency and more flexibility for true reform," adding that the main focus was not on wages and benefits. "This is further examining those significant matters that touch on such things as critical-incident protocol, our use of force, the significant role that supervisors play in this department, and also the discipline process."

The May 25 death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, sparked two weeks of nationwide protests putting a spotlight on minorities killed by police. Derek Chauvin, the former officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene, including two rookies, were also charged with aiding and abetting in his death.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Two brothers killed in MP; four arrested

Two brothers were hacked to death by a group of four persons over an old enmity here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Roshan Thakur 35 and his brother Bhura 32 were attacked with axes and canes by the group in the Durga Nagar lo...

Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet

The United Nations support mission in Libya said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libyas Government of National Accord GNA and the Libyan National Army LNA are engaged in the third round of 55 joint military commission talks.The mission co...

Asiatic lions roar louder, it's conservation success: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was conservation success after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests. Asiatic Lion roars louder....

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020