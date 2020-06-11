Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi urges Congress to remove Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol

They must be removed," Pelosi, the country's top elected Democrat, said in a letter to leaders of a congressional committee in charge of managing the statues on display at the Capitol.Her call comes as the country grapples with questions about racial inequality and police brutality following the May 25 death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 04:21 IST
Pelosi urges Congress to remove Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Congress on Wednesday to immediately take steps to remove from the U.S. Capitol 11 statues representing Confederate leaders and soldiers from the Civil War. "Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed," Pelosi, the country's top elected Democrat, said in a letter to leaders of a congressional committee in charge of managing the statues on display at the Capitol.

Her call comes as the country grapples with questions about racial inequality and police brutality following the May 25 death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. It was the latest in a long list of high-profile killings of black men and women by U.S. police. Since Floyd's death, officials in the South - where African-Americans were enslaved until the end of the 1861-1865 Civil War - are now ordering the removal of monuments honoring the Confederacy.

The Confederate statues in the U.S. Capitol, which has a large number of monuments to figures in American history, include General Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, who was president of the Confederacy. The joint committee to which Pelosi made her appeal for taking down the statues has members of both political parties, and it was unclear how the panel would respond. Under a long-standing tradition, each U.S. state sends two statues to the Capitol.

President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday rejected the idea of renaming U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders, dismissing appeals made after Floyd's death, which ignited nationwide and international protests. The U.S. Navy said on Tuesday it was working to ban the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces on its installations, ships and aircraft.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says will now send Ukraine airliner black boxes to Paris -sources

Iran told the U.N.s aviation agency on Wednesday that it would send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Paris for analysis, once countries involved in the investigation agree, two sources familiar with the matter said. The other...

Soccer-Premier League clubs post record revenue but face COVID-19 impact - report

Premier League clubs enjoyed a record 5.2 billion pounds 6.65 billion of revenue in the 2018-19 season, according to data released by Deloitte on Thursday, but income is expected to decline in the short-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Th...

COVID crisis could worsen existing UK inequality, think tank says

The coronavirus crisis is exposing Britains existing inequalities - between low and high earners, young and old workers and for ethnic minorities - which could be aggravated without reforms, a leading think tank said on Thursday.People on l...

Cheek by jowl: China pork crisis spurs pig farms' return to cities

China is building industrial pig farms near its urban areas, reversing years of policies to relocate the livestock over waste concerns, as the government prioritises food security over the environment after African swine fever decimated its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020