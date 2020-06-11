Left Menu
Development News Edition

KCR failed in managing COVID-19 spread, he should resign: BJP MLA

BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-06-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 05:22 IST
KCR failed in managing COVID-19 spread, he should resign: BJP MLA
BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. In a video message he said that the Chief Minister should come out and look how the virus is spreading in the state.

"Junior doctors are striking today as there are about four crore population in Telangana but whoever have tested positive for coronavirus, they are being sent to Gandhi hospital and if any patient dies because of this virus, their families are attacking on doctor's. These kind of incidents are majorly happening at Gandhi hospital. Chief Minister, are these all not visible to you?" Singh asked. "Wherever you are, come out from there and look how the virus is spreading in Telangana. Check the government hospital and see how many patients are being treated, see how many doctors are being attacked and how many people are dying," added Singh.

Asking for the resignation of the Chief Minister Singh said, "If you are not able to handle all these, resign from your post else come out from your farmhouse immediately and check the government hospitals where the doctors are being attacked." Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy has strongly condemned the attack on doctors and other medical staff allegedly by the relatives of a patient who died of COVID-19 and held TRS Government responsible for the same.

Narayana Reddy alleged that the KCR Government was not responding to the situation in an appropriate manner. He said that the government should've created huge health infrastructure to deal with the worst possible scenario. However, he said KCR has been trying to hush up the real statistics since beginning while expecting appreciation for his fake achievements. "For CM KCR and other TRS leaders, COVID-19 cases can be just numbers. But for those losing their loved ones due to COVID-19, it is a loss of entire world. The State Government should not merely look at arithmetic and it should exhibit some sympathy towards the families," he said

Telangana Junior Doctors Union President, Navyadeep, speaking to ANI said, "The attack on dis not acceptable. We demand justice and the state government has centralized the Gandhi Hospital as the only Hospital to treat Coronavirus patients, we demand that the staff should be provided protection by assigning security. And the Gandhi Hospital should be decentralized as a COVID Hospital in the State." Raja Rao, Superintendent Gandhi Hospital said, we have addressed the issues to the authorities and we are waiting for a response soon. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tigers draft Torkelson first overall, move him to 3B

The Detroit Tigers announced a position change while making the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, selecting Arizona State junior Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman on Wednesday. Torkelson was almost exclusively a firs...

Trump administration proposes sweeping asylum restrictions

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed sweeping though somewhat vague restrictions on asylum, seeking to align a legal framework with the presidents efforts to limit immigration to the United States. The moves are only the latest ...

Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavir...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020