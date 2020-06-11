Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid pandemic, India and ASEAN boost cooperation in education, skill development during Youth Dialogue 2020

India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday enhanced cooperation in effectively and constructively channelising the youthful energy, education and skill development that have been identified as the central elements of the strategic partnership between the two sides.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:04 IST
Amid pandemic, India and ASEAN boost cooperation in education, skill development during Youth Dialogue 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit in January 2018 (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday enhanced cooperation in effectively and constructively channelising the youthful energy, education and skill development that have been identified as the central elements of the strategic partnership between the two sides. The third India-ASEAN youth dialogue took place online on June 8 to 10, revolving around the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dialogue acknowledged that the revival and re-establishment of Nalanda University in Bihar as a seat of learning is a big step in this direction. The university offers several scholarship programmes for the ASEAN students for various courses. One of the major achievements on the education front was the launching of 1,000 PhD fellowships for ASEAN students at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), last year. It was an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit.

Besides, India also provides more than 1000 scholarships to students from the ASEAN countries under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) frameworks. An ASEAN-India University Network is also on the anvil to forge collaborations between the universities and educational institutes from the two sides.

During the dialogue, India also lauded the efforts of the youth who are also playing a lead role in the fight against the pandemic. The current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic comes with not only burdens and responsibilities but also opportunities that should be seized by both the youth of India and ASEAN member countries, it said. India and ASEAN have some of the largest youth populations in the world. With about 65 per cent of its population below the age of 35 years, India has the largest number of young people in the world -- more than 450 million people are in the age group of 15-35 years. ASEAN region is also witnessing the largest ever population of the young with about 213 million people currently in the age bracket of 15-34 years. This number is poised to grow further and peak at 220 million.

ASEAN is central to India's 'Act East' Policy and the relationship between the two sides has gone well beyond its economic and even cultural dimensions. The dialogue also complemented other on-going youth-centric initiatives as well. More than 2,500 ASEAN youth have been engaged under the student exchange programmes over the past decade, some of them namely: Special Courses for Young ASEAN Diplomats, Exchange Programmes for Young Farmers', Media Exchange Programmes and Programmes for Young Parliamentarians.

The previous two ASEAN-India Youth summits held in 2017 and 2019, provided a platform for the youth from ASEAN and India to come together and hold constructive and meaningful discussions. "The current ASEAN-India Dialogue serves to take forward this legacy," the Ministry of External Affairs said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Senate passes revised 10.8 trillion naira budget

Nigerias upper house of parliament passed an increased budget for 2020 on Thursday, as Africas biggest economy tackles the new coronavirus pandemic and a sharp fall in the price of oil, the countrys most valuable export. The government had ...

Man dies outside govt office, body removed in garbage van; 3 cops among 7 suspended

The body of a man, who collapsed and died outside a government office in Balrampur, was removed from there in a garbage collection van, prompting the district administration to suspend seven officials, including three policemen, officials s...

Assam CM orders high-level probe into OIL well blaze, fire on periphery put out

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday ordered a high-level inquiry into the circumstances that led to a blowout at a gas well of Oil India Limited OIL in Tinsukia district and the subsequent fire, a day after the bodies of two...

Lalu turns 73, RJD decides no cake cutting

Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad turned 73 on Thursday, but there was no cake cutting on his birthday as decided by the party in view of the pains suffered by migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prasad is serving jail sentences in fodder s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020