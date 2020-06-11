Left Menu
Plea in HC seeks exemption to children from attending school till COVID vaccine developed

Lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal moved a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, submitting that since vaccination of children continues till the age of 12 years, their immune system is not developed fully till then. She prayed for a court order directing that children below 12 years of age be exempted from attending school physically till a medicine to cure the disease or a vaccine is developed.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:14 IST
A PIL was moved before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday claiming that children below the age of 12 years are susceptible to COVID-19 and should be exempted from going to school till a vaccine or a cure for the disease is found. Lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal moved a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, submitting that since vaccination of children continues till the age of 12 years, their immune system is not developed fully till then.

She prayed for a court order directing that children below 12 years of age be exempted from attending school physically till a medicine to cure the disease or a vaccine is developed. The bench said the matter will be taken up for hearing on June 19 and asked the state and central governments to be represented by their lawyers.

