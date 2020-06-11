Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally at 458

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 458, the state Health Department said on Thursday. There are 179 active cases in the state while 262 patients have recovered after being treated for the disease.

The state has witnessed six coronavirus fatalities so far. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 2,86,579 COVID-19 positive cases. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)