Indore Crime Branch busts illegal liquor factory, 5 held

Crime Branch of Indore Police on Thursday busted an illegal liquor factory in the city and arrested five people, further investigation is underway. Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vivek Sharma said, "The team of Crime Branch and Khajrana Police Station were informed that a person named Shyam Singh lives in Khajrana area and makes fake country made liquor from spirit at home and sells it."

"320 liters of spirit from the possession of the accused, about 3 lakh 90 thousand stickers applying on country liquor and hallmark stickers on the lid of country liquor, about 2 lakh, 6.5 lakh country liquor caps, 130 liters of caramel color for mixing in liquor, a total of 3000 bottles of country liquor were seized," he added. The accused persons used to make liquor and supply it in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur and Rajasthan. Police are also looking for people from whom bottles, stickers and other materials were purchased to make fake liquor. (ANI)