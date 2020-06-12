Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Delhi 40 times more than that of Noida, Ghaziabad: UP govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that it will have to continue travel restrictions at Delhi border as there are 40 times more COVID-19 cases in the national capital as compared to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that it will have to continue travel restrictions at Delhi border as there are 40 times more COVID-19 cases in the national capital as compared to Noida and Ghaziabad. Travel will be allowed through passes only for essential services including, doctors, media, and advocates, the counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh submitted before the apex court.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan sought the minutes of the meeting between Home Secretary, chief secretaries of the states in the National Capital Region to be filed before the court by today evening. The apex court observed that there are some issues with reopening the Noida/Ghaziabad border with Delhi and slated the matter for further hearing on June 17.

The travel restrictions from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi will have to continue since coronavirus cases in Delhi are 40 times that of Noida and Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh said. Meanwhile, Haryana said that it will allow travel for all to and from Delhi without restrictions.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by one Rohit Bhalla seeking appropriate directions and orders on lifting border restrictions as it was been a problem for many. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the central government to convene a meeting of representatives or officials from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, and to try to evolve a common policy for the movement of commuters between the two states and the Union Territory in the NCR region. (ANI)

