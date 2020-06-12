Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cybercrimes Bill to be first non-binary legislation to be passed: Committee chair

Committee chairperson Shahidabibi Shaikh said all the concerns raised by the committee were addressed by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, and the Parliamentary legal advisor in the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:12 IST
Cybercrimes Bill to be first non-binary legislation to be passed: Committee chair
Committee chairperson Shahidabibi Shaikh said all the concerns raised by the committee were addressed by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, and the Parliamentary legal advisor in the bill. Image Credit: ANI

The Select Committee on Security and Justice has adopted the Cybercrimes Bill, among several other pieces of legislation.

The Cybercrimes Bill (B 6B-2017) aims to create offences that have a bearing on cybercrime; criminalise the distribution of harmful data messages and to provide for interim protection orders; further, regulate jurisdiction in respect of cybercrimes; further regulate the powers to investigate cybercrimes, and also further regulate aspects relating to mutual assistance in respect of the investigation of cybercrime.

The bill provides for the establishment of a designated point of contact; further provides for the proof of certain facts by affidavit; imposes obligations to report cybercrimes; provides for capacity building, and provides that the executive may enter into agreements with foreign states to promote measures aimed at the detection, prevention, mitigation and investigation of cybercrimes, among other matters.

The proposed amendments agreed to by the committee includes altering the tone of the bill to reflect the non-binary language, as required by considerations of gender-neutrality, equality, dignity and identity and the restructuring of clause 16 to specifically reflect the impact of the considerations in criminalising the disclosure of data messages of intimate images.

Committee chairperson Shahidabibi Shaikh said all the concerns raised by the committee were addressed by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, and the Parliamentary legal advisor in the bill.

"Once enacted, the bill will be the first non-binary legislation to be passed in South Africa," Shaikh said.

Extension for firearm amnesty approved

The committee has also considered and adopted the notice of declaration of amnesty, in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

This follows a request from the South African Police Service (SAPS) for a new six months' firearms amnesty, commencing from August this year.

Shaikh said the committee resolved to agree to the new amnesty but categorically stated that the SAPS should provide more communication to the public regarding amnesty.

"The committee heard that granting another amnesty period will afford communities another opportunity to surrender illegal and unwanted firearms and/or ammunition, in an effort to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms in circulation," Shaikh said.

Civil Union Amendment Bill

The committee further agreed to the Civil Union Amendment Bill.

The bill aims to repeal section 6 of the Civil Union Act, which allows a marriage officer to inform the Minister of Home Affairs that he or she objects on the ground of conscience, religion and belief to solemnising a civil union between persons of the same sex.

"It is important to note that the marriage officers referred to in the bill are public servants employed by the Department of Home Affairs," Shaik said.

Shaikh said the reports, which were adopted by the majority of members on these matters, will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces, with the recommendation for adoption.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Global surge in coronavirus cases raise fears about second wave

A second wave of the coronavirus could derail efforts by governments to reopen economies and ease lockdown restrictions. Here is a rundown of countries and regions with the highest infection rates and measures taken to curb infection rates....

Soccer-Romanian league to resume, minus two virus-hit teams

Top-flight Romanian soccer is scheduled to resume on Saturday but without two of its teams, after coronavirus cases among their staff, professional league association LPF said on Friday.With the competition already at the playoff stage, thi...

Germany's 10-year Bund yield set for biggest weekly fall since March

European bond markets steadied on Friday, after riskier debt sold off at the start of the session as the market turned more cautious, with Germanys 10-year government bond yield on track for its biggest weekly fall since late March. Through...

Chinese capital reports new coronavirus cases for second day

Chinas capital reported two new coronavirus infections on Friday, a day after it declared its first case in nearly two months, prompting officials to delay plans for some students to return school.The new cases, from a different part of Bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020