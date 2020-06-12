Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq, U.S. affirm commitment to U.S. troop reduction -statement

Iraq and the United States affirmed their commitment to the reduction of U.S. troops in Iraq, a statement from the two countries said, as officials discussed Washington's future relationship with Baghdad. "Over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces," the statement, published on Thursday, said.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:26 IST
Iraq, U.S. affirm commitment to U.S. troop reduction -statement
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iraq and the United States affirmed their commitment to the reduction of U.S. troops in Iraq, a statement from the two countries said, as officials discussed Washington's future relationship with Baghdad.

"Over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces," the statement, published on Thursday, said. Since 2014, the primary mission of U.S. troops deployed in Iraq has been defeating the Islamic State militant group. Officials in the U.S.-led coalition say Iraqi forces are now mostly able to handle the insurgents on their own.

Western military trainers are expected to remain in Iraq, but it is not clear how many. The United States has had around 5,000 troops stationed in the country, and coalition allies another 2,500. An earlier newsflash by Iraq's state news agency cited Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as saying there would be a total withdrawal of troops. The article was later removed.

Iraq's parliament had voted earlier this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq, and the United States and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown. The two countries' joint statement said Washington will discuss with the Iraqi government the status of the remaining forces, stressing it does not seek permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq.

U.S. economic advisers might also be provided to help Iraq with economic reform efforts. The financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and low global oil prices have hit Iraqis hard. Oil exports generate almost all of OPEC member Iraq's state revenue.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

People offer Namaz at Lucknow's mosque with COVID-19 health measures in place

Namaz was offered at Aishbagh Eidhah on Friday here, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1. Today is the first Juma after lockdown, and since only five people are allowed, multiple Jammats are taking place. Peop...

Dutch activists use red spray paint on statue

Dutch activists have spray painted the words killer and thief and daubed red paint on a statue of a man from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansionA municipal worker was removing the paint from the statue of Piet ...

Delhi LG forms high-level panel to suggest measures to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in city

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level committee, which includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, to suggest effective steps to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in the national capita...

US arm of Lupin voluntarily recalls one lot of diabetes drug in America

The US arm of domestic pharma major Lupin Ltd is voluntarily recalling one lot of its diabetes treatment drug metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the US market on account of the excess presence of a substance that could caus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020