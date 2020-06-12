UK taking flexible approach for firms after EU transition period, says PM's spokesman

UK taking flexible approach for firms after EU transition period, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:31 IST
Britain's government are adopting a "pragmatic and flexible" approach to help businesses adjust to the changes when the status quo transition period ends with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. Earlier, the Financial Times newspaper said Britain would not introduce full border checks with the EU on Jan. 1 after British ministers faced pressure from businesses not to compound the crisis sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.
"These are unprecedented times and we obviously recognise the impact that coronavirus has had on UK businesses, that's why we are taking a pragmatic and flexible approach to help businesses adjust to the changes," the spokesman told reporters.
