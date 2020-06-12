Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch cenbank chief Knot positive on European spending plan

"I would like to underline that I applaud solidarity at the European level from my heart, and I do so not least out of the Netherlands' own self-interest." The Dutch government is one of the "frugal four" nations with Sweden, Denmark and Austria, that have argued against the 500 billion in grants contained in the plan, much of which would go to Italy and Spain, the EU countries worst affected by pandemic.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:38 IST
Dutch cenbank chief Knot positive on European spending plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

While the Dutch government has been a prominent skeptic of a plan for the European Union to spend 750 billion euros on economies hurt by a coronavirus, the president of the country's central bank on Friday praised the idea. In a speech to Dutch business leaders, Klaas Knot said a European Commission plan proposed last month to borrow and then re-distribute funds to countries in a mix of grants and loans is fundamentally different from debt-sharing, or "coronabonds", which the Dutch oppose on principle.

Rather, it would be an "increase of budgetary power of which the purpose is coupled to the current, very exceptional circumstances," Knot said. "I would like to underline that I applaud solidarity at the European level from my heart, and I do so not least out of the Netherlands' own self-interest."

The Dutch government is one of the "frugal four" nations with Sweden, Denmark, and Austria, that have argued against the 500 billion in grants contained in the plan, much of which would go to Italy and Spain, the EU countries worst affected by the pandemic. In a June 9 letter to parliament, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the financing of the proposals was "far removed from the Netherlands' position." The European Council is due to discuss the plan at a meeting on June 19.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

People offer Namaz at Lucknow's mosque with COVID-19 health measures in place

Namaz was offered at Aishbagh Eidhah on Friday here, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1. Today is the first Juma after lockdown, and since only five people are allowed, multiple Jammats are taking place. Peop...

Dutch activists use red spray paint on statue

Dutch activists have spray painted the words killer and thief and daubed red paint on a statue of a man from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansionA municipal worker was removing the paint from the statue of Piet ...

Delhi LG forms high-level panel to suggest measures to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in city

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level committee, which includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, to suggest effective steps to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in the national capita...

US arm of Lupin voluntarily recalls one lot of diabetes drug in America

The US arm of domestic pharma major Lupin Ltd is voluntarily recalling one lot of its diabetes treatment drug metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the US market on account of the excess presence of a substance that could caus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020