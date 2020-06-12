Ramping up bed capacity should be topmost priority in handling COVID-19: LG Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said that ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be topmost priority in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Baijal, who reviewed the containment zones management strategies in Delhi, said the objective is to break the chain of transmission and reduce the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19.

"Ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be our topmost priority in handling the pandemic so that surge in cases doesn't overwhelm the health care system," he said. An official release said the Governor directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to focus on proper delineation, strict perimeter control, intensified IEC, active house-to-house surveillance with special focus on high-risk population for their effective management as per government guidelines.

He urged field functionaries to ensure mobility restrictions, social distancing measures, hygienic practices, quarantine of contacts, risk communication and awareness among public on preventive and public health measures to contain COVID-19 and its further spread. The meeting was informed that up to June 11 there were a total 34,867 cases reported in Delhi out of which 12,731 patients have recovered and 77.8 per cent of the active cases are recuperating in home isolation.

There are 242 containment zones in Delhi at present. Baijal was also apprised about cluster analysis and district wise trend of COVID-19. He said that a large number of COVID-19 patients are in home isolation and all efforts should be made for timely response in terms of testing, triaging and shifting of patients to the required level of dedicated COVID facility to ensure proper medical care.

He also asked concerned authorities to closely monitor senior citizens and persons with co-morbid or underlying medical conditions. He reiterated that hospitals should provide information about the availability of beds, applicable charges through LED display boards and all those in need of medical care should be attended to. (ANI)