Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon taking steps to strengthen collapsing pound - speaker

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said the government was working on steps on Friday to strengthen the country's collapsing pound currency, with an aim of reducing its price against the dollar to 3,000-3,200 pounds. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Berri did not specify what steps would be taken but said their effects would not be seen before Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:39 IST
Lebanon taking steps to strengthen collapsing pound - speaker

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said the government was working on steps on Friday to strengthen the country's collapsing pound currency, with an aim of reducing its price against the dollar to 3,000-3,200 pounds.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Berri did not specify what steps would be taken but said their effects would not be seen before Monday. The pound has seen its value fall quickly in recent days, slipping to about 5,000 to the dollar on Thursday from about 4,100 a week earlier, sparking protests across the country.

The pound has lost some 70% of its value since October, when protests first erupted and the country plunged into a financial crisis that has seen dollars dry up and the economy grind to a halt. Lebanon's central bank has tried to rein in the currency's collapse, agreeing last week with money changers to set a unified daily price that would be gradually reduced to 3,200 pounds, but importers have said dollars at this reduced price are unavailable.

The heavily indebted country has maintained an official dollar peg of 1,507.5, but dollars at this level have been rationed exclusively for imports of fuel, medicine, and wheat. Berri also said there was agreement reached on speaking to the International Monetary Fund in "one language", amid disagreement between MPs, the central bank and government officials engaged in talks with the Fund for an economic reform programme.

Beirut is hoping to secure billions of dollars in financing, but the talks have been stalled by internal disagreements over the value of huge losses in the financial system and proposals for how to cover them.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC stays earlier order allowing bus operators to collect hiked fare amid lockdown

A division bench of Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the order of a single judge bench allowing bus operators to collect the hiked fare from passengers in the state amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The division bench of Chief Justic...

UK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow

Britains economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown in what looks likely to be the bottom of a catastrophic crash before a long and slow recovery.Dwarfing previous downturns...

Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers working with mother Jaya Bachchan for first time

Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday remembered working with his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for the first time. Bachchan, who will complete 20 years in the Indian c...

No coercive action against employers, wage dispute be sorted out: SC

The Supreme Court Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against the employers for failing to pay full wages to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period and said efforts should be made to sort out the differe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020