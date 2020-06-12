Left Menu
Madras HC directs Centre to submit details of stranded Indians

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:29 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Centre to file a status report on the number of people who have registered with various Indian embassies abroad in order to return home. A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar issued the directive based on a PIL filed by TKS Elangovan, the Press Relations Secretary of DMK, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to permit landing of aircraft bringing back stranded Indians.

When the matter came up for hearing through video conference, the bench directed the Centre to file the details on the number of flights operated so far to the country to bring back Indians stuck abroad following the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Also, it sought details on the number of flights that would be operated for such people, either under the 'Vande Bharat' Mission or otherwise.

Besides, the bench directed the state government to submit a status report on the permission required for international flights to land in Tamil Nadu and the number of such requisitions received from various Airlines in this connection. The petitioner claimed that the party has received several phone calls, voice and visual messages through WhatsApp, e-mail and letters from the stranded Tamils with requests to make arrangements to bring them back to Tamil Nadu.

However, the DMK, alleged that the state has been taking steps to limit the number of air services. Hence, the party prayed for a court direction to the state government to give necessary permission for the landing of aircraft bringing Indians back.

Based on the plea, the bench posted the matter for filing status reports by the Union and state governments to June 19 on the details of relief in the form of any financial help, ticket costs, food and stay to be provided to those stuck overseas due to stoppage of flight services..

