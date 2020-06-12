Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian prosecutors question PM Conte for 3 hours over coronavirus response

COVID-19 death rates and infections have subsided in Italy in recent weeks, but anger is still running high among residents of the towns and cities at the centre of the epidemic. A group representing relatives of those who died in Bergamo asked prosecutors on Wednesday to investigate possible criminal responsibility in allowing contagion to run riot.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:45 IST
Italian prosecutors question PM Conte for 3 hours over coronavirus response
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was questioned by prosecutors on Friday about the country's response to its coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 34,000 people.

The prosecutors from Bergamo, one of the northern cities hit hardest by the pandemic, are looking into why badly affected small towns around the city were not locked down earlier in the outbreak when infections were rising fast. Conte, who was questioned as a witness for three hours in his office in Rome and is not under criminal investigation, later told reporters via his spokesman: "I wanted to explain every stage to the smallest detail."

Prosecutors also questioned Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Health Minister Roberto Speranza. In interviews with several Italian newspapers on Friday, Conte said he would tell prosecutors everything he knew and was not worried by the possibility he could be personally investigated.

If that did happen, it would be likely to weaken an already fractious coalition government and add fuel to already frequent speculation that Conte may be pushed out despite his high personal approval ratings in opinion polls. Prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota said the meeting had taken place "in an atmosphere of great calm and institutional collaboration".

The region of Lombardy, which includes Bergamo, was the original epicenter of Italy's virus outbreak and has remained by far the worst hit of its 20 regions, accounting for about half of its total deaths and most new infections. The decision not to isolate Bergamo and the surrounding towns have been one of the most contentious episodes, with the central government and Lombardy's regional authorities each saying the other was responsible.

In Lombardy, which is led by the right-wing opposition League party, the Bergamo prosecutors have already interrogated the regional president and health chief. League leader Matteo Salvini was quick to seek political capital from Conte's interrogation, tweeting that it was Rome's decision not to set up a so-called "red zone" to seal off Bergamo and enforce it with the army and police.

"Now we expect that Conte will at least apologize to the relatives and the friends of too many Bergamo citizens who have died," he tweeted. COVID-19 death rates and infections have subsided in Italy in recent weeks, but anger is still running high among residents of the towns and cities at the center of the epidemic.

A group representing relatives of those who died in Bergamo asked prosecutors on Wednesday to investigate possible criminal responsibility in allowing contagion to run riot. (Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,656

Jharkhand reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, according to a government bulletin. Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hos...

One American city's model of policing reform means building 'social currency'

Zsakhiem James, a police captain in Camden, New Jersey - once considered the most dangerous city in the United States - sees every encounter with a resident as an opportunity to build social currency to prevent or solve a future crime.Thats...

Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by activists, his strongest statement yet on growing protests against the legacies of past leaders. Anti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, as bargain hunters returned after a punishing session a day earlier, but the indexes were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears over new coronavirus cases and economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020