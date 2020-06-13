Two under-trial prisoners escape from a temporary jail in Pune

Two under-trial prisoners escaped from a temporary jail set up by Yerwada prison in Pune early morning on Saturday, police said. According to the police, the two under-trial prisoners identified as Harshad Syyed (20) and Akash Pawar (26) have been booked under Section 395 (decoity) and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) respectively.

Both the accused were sent to judicial custody by a court on May 28 and they were kept at a temporary jail set up by jail authority to avoid contact with other prisoners already inside Yerwada jail, Superintendent of Police (Yerwada Jail) UT Pawar said. Pune district administration has given a hostel in the city to the Yerwada prison department to temporarily keep new prisoners there to avoid the spread of coronavirus inside prisons.

Pawar said that the information about their escape was reported at about 6 am today. "Both accused broke the window bars of the toilet at the temporary jail and escaped. A case is being registered at the police station and search is on to nab them," he said. (ANI)